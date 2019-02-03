Presidency Dismisses Atiku’s Endorsement

By Emmanuel Aziken

The presidency on Sunday night dismissed the endorsement of Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP presidential candidate by the country’s socio-cultural groups as irrelevant and symbolic of the formidable of the second term aspirations of President Muhammadu Buhari.

A statement issued by the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in response to the endorsement read thus:“The Peoples Democratic Party is hiding in the bunker of ethnicity to avoid their inevitable defeat but that won’t change anything.

“The current scenario resembles efforts to stop Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 by the same characters. “It is an effort to repeat the old experiment that failed is 2015. They failed to stop him from coming to power in 2015 and they will fail yet again on February 16th.

If all these groups are ganging up against one person, that is President Buhari, it tells you who is the formidable candidate in the election. This gang up they forged, one more time will change nothing. It is for the people to decide.”