Presidency defends El-Rufai’s statement, says it’s for national interest

By Nwafor Sunday

Presidency has, Thursday advised Nigerians not to have disquiet feelings over the statement made by the governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, noting that the fearless governor’s statement was made for the interest of the country.

Recall that Elrufai was captured on a national television, NTA, warning foreigners from interfering in Nigeria’s forthcoming elections.

He argued that having gained independence in 1960, Nigeria is old enough as a country, to conduct a free, fair and credible elections come February 16th. Elrufai therefore, warned that those who would intervene would go home in body-bags.

US, EU and UK’s stand against election-riggers

Giving different interpretations to his statement, Nigerians in what can be described as a supersonic reaction lashed and criticized the governor and called on US, EU to place Elrufai on a travel ban.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, however, threatened to pull out of the peace accord signed by the political parties ahead of the election.

In view of the above criticisms, Presidency through Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman averred that,

“We have taken note of the clarification to a reported statement made by the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufa’i, concerning opposition call for foreign interference in our domestic affairs and to say that latest statements by him should rest the issue for good.

“There is nothing more to sneeze at. The governor spoke strongly in defence of national interest. It is clear that El-Rufa’i, our party the All Progressives Congress, and all its candidates have reposed their faith in democracy through general elections.

“They are all of the view that there is no place for violence against local people or foreign citizens in our midst.

“The Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari will cooperate with election observers and will not let the international community down in the conduct of the coming elections.

“The Presidency assures Nigerians and the international community that the President will do everything within his power to ensure free, fair and credible elections in the country.”