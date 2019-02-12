PRCAN holds Masterclass on presentation skills

By Princewill Ekwujuru

The Public Rela-tions Consultants Association of Nigeria, PRCAN, has concluded plans to hold the 17th edition of its capacity- building workshop, The PRCAN Masterclass.

The training session titled: Effective Presentation Skills is targeted at senior level executives in Integrated Marketing Communications, IMC, agencies and departments, as well as managers in other sectors who manage their organisations’ communications responsibilities holds in Lagos.

Friends canvass support for Atiku in UK

Speakers lined for the workshop include: Jaiye Opayemi, Chief Strategist, Chain Reactions Nigeria, a member firm of PRCAN.

Other speakers are Bolaji Okusaga, Chief Executive Officer of Precise Platforms Limited, a reputation management company and Kenneth Esere,a faculty member at the School of Media and Communications, SMC, Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos.

Do crowds at APC, PDP presidential rallies show candidates’ acceptance? (1)

John Ehiguese, President of PRCAN said: “One major challenge with the public relations industry in Nigeria today is capacity. The profession suffers from an inadequacy of well trained professionals who will enable it grow at the rate that it should and bring it up to speed with what obtains in other parts of the world.

“PRCAN will continue to focus on its core objective of capacity-building, by organising training programmes to help improve the level of skills and competencies in the industry at large.”