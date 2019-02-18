Polls shift: Buhari apologises, as APC caucus meets

By Omeiza Ajayi

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday apologised to Nigerians for the inconveniences suffered on account of the postponement of the polls last Saturday.

The president spoke as his party yesterday summoned a meeting of its national caucus to deliberate on strategies to adopt towards the rescheduled election.

Besides Buhari, others expected at the caucus include Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, serving and former state governors, among others.

The meeting, slated for 11am would, breaking from tradition, hold at the national secretariat of the party as opposed to its usual venue, the Presidential Villa.

Asked by reporters in Abuja on his return from Katsina whether he was disappointed with the postponement, the president said:

“They (INEC) were given all the resources, they had all the time and they kept on telling us up to the last minute that they were ready.

“The fact that they are not ready means there is some inefficiency along the line.” he said.

“I apologise for this inefficiency because they have to use their own resources to go back to their various polling units at their own expense if they are all that committed.”

The meeting of the national caucus will also deliberate on the party’s fate in Zamfara and Rivers States where its participation in the elections has been a subject of legal gymnastics.