Polls postponement: CUPP hails INEC, blames APC, security agencies over action

…Says postponement shifts Buhari’s judgement day with people

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- THE Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on its decision to postpone the 2019 General Elections.

This was even as it blamed the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and security agencies for the postponement.

CUPP alleged that the APC showed desperation in winning when it allegedly compelled security agencies to compromise distribution of election materials in over 15 states.

The coalition,in a statement, Saturday morning, by its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, in reaction to the election postponement, hailed the Chairman of INEC,Prof. Mahmood Yakubu for displaying the courage.

“INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, has shown courage by shifting the election to avert national bloodshed because we are aware that APC wanted to proceed with election after compromising distribution and destroying materials in over 15 states.

“We blame the international embarrassment this last minute postponement has caused the nation on the President, the desperate leaders of his party, APC, and the nation’s security agencies who failed woefully in their duties to protect electoral materials and INEC offices from attacks by these enemies of the nation,”it said.

The Coalition “called on the security forces to sit up and ensure that these enemies of democracy are not allowed to have their ways again.”

We make bold to say that with the postponement, President Buhari’s judgement day with the people has just been shifted,”it added.

