Polls: INEC engages  20 physically challenged in Nasarawa

By David Odama

LAFIA——THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Nasarawa State has engaged more than twenty physically Challenged persons as Ad- hoc staff for the conduct of the forthcoming general election in the state .

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Dr Uthman Ajidagba announced this in Lafia at a Sensitization Forum for People with Disabilities ahead of this month’s general election.

According to Ajidagba, over sixty persons with disabilities across the 13 local government areas of the state participated in the sensitization exercise adding that those with visually impaired, the crippled, the deaf and dumb among others attended the forum.

According to the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, “ the sensitisation forum was part of activities of the commission towards ensuring that people with disabilities are fully involved in the electoral process.

He called on the physically impaired to mobilize their members to play active role in the electoral process ahead of the twenty nineteen general election.

The state Joint Chairman of Persons with Disabilities, Mr Innocent Ladan commended INEC for the opportunity to contribute to the enthronement of the Democratic processes as well as ensuring the success of the electoral process.

The state Women Leader , Joint Association of Persons with Disabilities, Hajiya HADIZA Kasimu called on INEC to ensure that people with disabilities do not face difficulties during voting.

Hajiya HADIZA Kasimu pledged to step up the sensitisation and mobilization of their members across the state to play active role during the elections