Polls: Group rejects Buhari’s second term bid, endorses Atiku for President

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A religious pressure group, Coalition of Christian Groups for Good Governance (Nigeria and Diaspora), on Thursday declared its rejection of president Muhammadu Buhari’s second term bid.

In a communiqué read before reporters at the end of its general meeting at the National Christian Center in Abuja, President of the group, Engr. Daniel Kadzai said the coalition observes with dismay what he described as the “dismal performance” of President Buhari’s administration.

He read: “Amongst the areas of obvious failure or total and deliberate neglect of Nigerians by this administration are the following; nepotism in key appointments, the premature retirement of Christians and other qualified Nigerians as well as the one sided and half-hearted prosecution of the war against corruption, the unfulfilled promises to decimate Boko Haram, the non-release of Leah Sharibu as well as the remaining Dapchi and Chibok Girls, we wish to ask Mr. President; where is Leah Sharibu and the other abducted girls.

“Additionally, the lack of will and resolve to restrain or put to order the Fulani militia and other criminal elements, the general level of poverty and unemployment as a result of non-performance in the economic sector, the total neglect, non-inclusion and systematic persecution of Christians.

“We are also appalled at the systematic Islamization of Nigeria through Introducing Islamic Sharia compliant educational and other policies and the unfortunate statement by a serving Senator from Bauchi State, that he is coming to senate to make Buhari a life President.”

The communiqué further urged Nigerians and the International community to hold President Buhari responsible in the event of any crises associated to the forthcoming general election “in view of his provocative and inciting statement at the presidential rally in Zamfara State.”

He added: “We wish to use this medium to commend Christian politicians who stand with their people, promote democratic principles, social justice and the rule of law. Worthy of mention is governor Sam Ortom of Benue State.

“Fellow Nigerians, with recourse of the sliding of Nigeria to economic decline, further insecurity with the prevalent increase of Fulani militia, kidnap and armed robbery, the divisiveness of government, lack of adherence to rule of law and social justice, we have resolved to practically to restore Nigeria.

“While complimenting the role and efforts of the Nigerian Christian Elders forum, the Middle Belt forum, the Afenifere Elders and the Coalition of South-South Leadership, we hereby state our position unequivocally clear and without inhibition today Thursday 14th February, 2019, two days to the Presidential election.

“On behalf of our networking partners and leaders who are also signatories to this communiqué, we have resolved to support and endorse the election of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Dr. Peter Obi as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”