Poll postponement: It will not affect our victory in Ogun-PDP

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Following the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) postponement of elections, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Ogun State has assured it’s supporters to remain resolute because it has become obvious that the party would win at the poll.

Publicity Secretary of the Ogun State chapter of the PDP, Malik Ibitoye said in a statement that the postponement was done in bad taste and that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has only postponed it’s doomsday.

Ibitoye stressed that the Ogun State PDP, under the leadership of Bayo Dayo, was ready for the elections and that the party was sure of victory at all levels in the state.

He added that the party’s Governorship candidate in the state, Senator Kashamu Buruji is adequately prepared and that this is a landmark election that is coming after 20 years of consistent democracy in Nigeria.

The statement read further: “We will not allow the APC to truncate our hard earned democracy all because they want to win at all cost. Nigerians were ready to go to the polls before the elections were suddenly postponed without regard to the feelings of the people.

Poll shift: Buhari planning to sack INEC chair, appoint Amina Zakari, CUPP alleges

“INEC had assured the whole world that it was ready for the elections only for them to mess to up the whole arrangement and postponed thr elections due to their ill preparedness.

“We can hear the voice of Jacob and see the hand of Esau in all of these. This government has proven to be insensitive.

“The Federal Government and INEC should know that Nigerians should not be taken for granted as we are ready to move forward and change this government that has shown lack of leadership prowess since it got to office almost four years ago.”

Ibitoye then used the opportunity to appeal to Nigerians to be calm and be “ready to be part of the process of removing a government that has failed to fulfill its electoral promises only to start passing bucks, when they promised to change the system before they got to office in 2015.”