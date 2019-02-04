Police burst kidnap syndicate, kill three In Taraba

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo – Taraba state Police command says it had neutralized a kidnap syndicate terrorizing communities within Bali and Suntai axis of the state, when operatives of the command engaged the bandits in a gun duel.



Three of the suspected kidnappers were said to have been killed in the shootout, while a member of the state vigilante group sustained gunshot injury.

The clampdown came less than 24 hours after the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Darius Ishaku, Hassan Mijinyawa regained unconditional freedom from his abductors.

Spokesman of the state Police command, ASP David Misal disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

The statement in part says, “Operatives of Taraba State Police Command attached to Bali Division on 3/2/19 at about 0330hrs engaged a Kidnap syndicate who have been terrorizing Bali and Suntai axis for a while.

“The bandits were fatally wounded when the operatives engaged them in a gun battle while attempting to kidnap some residents of a house in Garwa village having held the entire family hostage.

“The prompt response by the gallant operatives with the assistance of the men of the State Vigilante Group resulted in a shoot out, which led to the death of three of the hoodlums and a member of the Vigilante Group injured from the gun shots by the hoodlums.”

While some of the bandits were said to have escaped with injuries, Misal stated that massive manhunt was ongoing to arrest those at large.

He also urged members of the public to supply the command with useful information of criminal elements in their community.



Some of the items recovered by the police as stated in the statement include one locally fabricated AK47 rifle, twelve rounds of .9mm ammunition,two GSM handset,a military camouflage among others.