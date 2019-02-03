Plot to use foreigners to rig elections real — Atiku

By Gabriel Enogholase

THE presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, insisted that there is a plot by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig the forthcoming general elections by importing foreigners into the country to vote in the February 16 elections.

Atiku spoke at the PDP presidential campaign rally held in Benin-City, Edo State.

He, therefore, advised the PDP faithful to be vigilant and should not allow anybody to force them to leave their polling units after voting, saying that they should stay until the results were declared before leaving their units.

“When you vote, like I said, it is about your future, where you vote, stay there, tell them that that result must be declared and if you go, they will cheat you, they will rig the election”, the presidential candidate said.

“You see how they are bringing people from Niger and Chad Republic. They will come in your own country to turn you to slaves, do not agree, after that, you can now go and make sure they do not rig you”.

The opposition party had, on Thursday, raised the allegation that foreigners were being mobilised to rig the 2019 polls after two governors from Niger Republic attended the campaign rally of President Muhammadu Buhari who is seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Atiku, who arrived the rally ground at 5pm, yesterday in Benin-City, said Nigerians should not forget in a hurry how the PDP rescued the country from poverty and debts that the ruling “APC has now returned the country into”.

“They have already destroyed this country. This is the first time we are having 21 million out of jobs. Never in this country, most of you people are out of jobs, it is APC that has caused this problem for you. So, join me now to send them home”, the presidential candidate said.

“We are not like APC, you know what PDP has done for this country. The price of crude was $11 yet we saved to pay all our foreign debts. We saw prosperity, we saw gsm revolution. We want to continue with this prosperity. So we appeal to you to vote PDP”.

He however promised to create jobs for the unemployed in the country.

“I have always told Nigerians that I am the bridge between my generation and your own generation”, Atiku said.

“There is something I can see here, virtually 90 percent are young men and young women and that is why I said my government is going to be made up of 70 percent young men and women because if you look at the number of people who have registered between the young men and women, they constitute about 70 percent and what does it mean?

“ It means we have to prepare you to take over the rein of government of this country, we have to prepare you so that you can have a meaningful career. Whatever you want to do, so that you can succeed”.

Speaking also, the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, not to use tInternally Displaced Persons IDPs, to rig the forthcoming general elections.

“Today we are covincd without reasonable doubt that the people of Edo State have come out here in their numbers and by your own mandate, come 16 of February, you will come out to vote Atiku”Secondus said.

“Atiku is coming to rescue Nigeria from poverty, from hunger, from mass stealing, to create jobs, he is very energetic with his wealth of experience, he will bring to and Nigeria will be better again but we warn INEC not to use IDPs to rig the election or else, there will be trouble”.