Players shun Cardiff after Sala’s disappearance – Warnock

Neil Warnock has revealed some players turned down joining Cardiff City on transfer deadline day because of the disappearance of Emiliano Sala.

Record signing Sala and pilot David Ibbotson remain missing after the Piper Malibu plane carrying them over the English Channel disappeared on January 21, two days after the Argentinian striker completed a £15million move from Nantes.

The search for the pair continues with the Air Accidents Investigation Branch having commissioned a specialist vessel to carry out a survey of the seabed.

It has been an emotional period for Cardiff, who play their first home game since Sala’s disappearance against Bournemouth today.

Warnock did strengthen his squad on Thursday by signing the versatile Leandro Bacuna from Reading for around £3million, but the Cardiff manager said attempts to sign a striker proved in vain.