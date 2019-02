Photos: Osinbajo in Next Level campaign in Kabba in Kogi

The Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday still went ahead with the Next Level campaign in Kabba in Kogi despite the helicopter accident he and others had.

Osinbajo was on official trip to Kogi along with some of his aides when the incident occurred.

All the passengers in the flight survived the accident unhurt but the helicopter was badly damaged.

Security sources in the presidency confirmed the incident saying already, all relevant authorities had been informed of the latest development.

Osinbajo and his entourage have continued with their engagement in the state.