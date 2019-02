By Anthony Ogbonna

A container carrying card readers of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Anambra state, was, Tuesday, gutted by fire.

Reports say INEC officials accompanying the card readers took to their heels as the fire raged.

Fire fighters could be seen from the pictures of the incident, trying to put out the fire.

Below are photos of the incident: