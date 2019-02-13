PDP’ll truncate Nigeria’s dream — Masari

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA—Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, has described “desperation by the leading opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to return to power less than four years after its 16 years rule brought Nigeria to its knees,” as a ploy to truncate Nigeria’s dream of reaching its promise land soon.

Masari said PDP’s quest to return to power is conceived in bad faith and meant to reverse what President Muhammadu Buhari is doing for next and younger generations of Nigerians.

APC urges Nigerians to keep faith with Buhari

He spoke when he received Deputy National Chairman, North, of All Progressives Congress, APC and leader of Buhari support group, Forward For Buhari, Senator Lawal Shuaibu, in Government House, Katsina.

According to him, “what Buhari is doing is to bring Nigeria to a level that it can be easily managed, but certainly anybody who is thinking of any reversal does not know the consequences or appreciates them.”