PDP to pass over campaigns in Ogun

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP will not stage a public campaign in Ogun State in response to the decision of the Supreme Court to recognise Senator Buruji Kashamu as the candidate of the party, high level party sources have said.

Kashamu emerged as the candidate of the party vide the decision of the court and against the decision of the mainstream of the party’s leadership which is inclined to Oladipupo Adebutu who emerged as the candidate at the primaries organised by the national leadership of the party.

The party leadership it was gathered is still to come to a conclusion as to whether Kashamu is being used by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC to cause confusion in the party. The APC in Ogun State is itself still mired in its own crisis which boiled over at the presidential campaign rally on Monday where dignitaries including the national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole were petted with stones in the presence of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“How do we relate with this man? He did not buy form, his name was not returned to INEC by the national chairman and despite our protest that he committed forgery the former IGP (Ibrahim Idris) refused to heed our petitions.

“That is what gives some of us the suspicion that the APC may have a hand in it because if not, why is it that all our protests to INEC and security agencies were just ignored?,” a senior party official who spoke on the condition of anonymity said.

Despite its restraints in Ogun, the party is still optimistic of doing well in the state.