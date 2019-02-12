PDP to Buhari Presidency: False alarm will not help you

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says no amount of fabrications, false alarm, blackmail and resort to violence by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Buhari Presidency can sway Nigerians or help their plots to rig the 2019 Presidential election.

The party says the Buhari Presidency’s fresh attempt to use its chief propagandist, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, to lay further false allegations on the PDP has failed, because Nigerians already know those plotting to scuttle the elections by inciting violence and issuing death threats against others.

What has Lai Mohammed to say to President Muhammadu Buhari, who in Zamfara state on Sunday, urged his supporters to get ready to fight and unleash violence on other Nigerians?

What has Lai Mohammed to say to the threat by his party’s chieftain and governor of Kaduna state, Nasir el-Rufai, who declared that members of the global democratic institution working for peaceful election in our country will return to their countries in body bags?

Lai Mohammed has nothing to say to the Director General of the Buhari Campaign Organization, Rotimi Amaechi, who raised a war chant and threatened Nigerians at the APC Presidential rally in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

It is clear to all that violence, death threats and plot to disrupt the elections have become an official policy of the Buhari Campaign Organization, having realized that President Buhari has no chance in the February 16 Presidential election.

Nigerians are all aware that the PDP is ready and working hard for this election. The people’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has been traversing the nooks and crannies of our country campaigning and receiving overwhelming support by Nigerians, across the board, who have already reached a consensus to elect him as the next President of our country.

The PDP therefore charges Nigerians to remain alert, resist the incitements of the APC, protect one another, insist that the Presidential election must hold on February 16 and do all, within their legitimate rights, to protect their votes to the very end.