PDP flays murder of party chieftain in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has condemned, in strong terms, the assassination of the leader of Ahoada West Legislative Assembly, Fynface Chikobi, aka ‘EFCC’, describing it as barbaric and heartbreaking.

In a statement yesterday in Port Harcourt, the Chairman of PDP in the state, Felix Obuah, stated that the death is a great loss to the party.

In the statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jerry Needam, Obuah said the unfortunate incident portends danger for the good people of the state, especially as the 2019 general elections approache.

Obuah also expressed concern over the reported attempt by hoodlums to burn down the INEC office in Oyigbo Local Government Area a few days ago, adding that the sequence of these ugly developments points to a deliberate attempt to scuttle the 2019 general elections.

He, however, urged the police to launch full investigation into the killing and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book, stressing that PDP would not fold its hands and watch a systematic decimation of its members.

The State PDP Chairman called on security operatives to be more proactive and ensure that the lives of PDP members and all Rivers people are protected.

Obuah said: “For us in the PDP, this is one killing too many and we call on the police to up the ante and save the lives of Rivers people.”