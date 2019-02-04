PDP died the day I left, says Akpabio

By Harris-Okon Emmanuel

UYO—Former minority senate leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio has insisted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would win the general polls at the federal and Akwa Ibom state, as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) died in the state the day he dumped it.

Senator Akpabio who made the assertion on the campaign trail in Abak, maintained that the outcome of the general polls would deal a deadly blow to governor Udom Emmanuel and his allies, who he said would find the shortest route to escape because of the defeat.

The former governor accused the PDP of recruiting thugs with a view to rigging the polls, but noted that APC would not be intimidated as it was already coasting home to victory in the general elections.

He said: ‘’I have never seen a child being greater than his father. I put all of them there and they cannot be greater than me. Or has any of you benefitted from inter-ministerial jobs? Please don’t think about PDP again because its dead. Since the day I left PDP, the party died. Who was PDP? I was PDP. So, since the day I left, the party died instantaneously. On the 8th of August 2018, that was the day PDP died.

‘’APC will win in Akwa Ibom flat and hands down. Nobody can rig us out in APC. They are busying recruiting thugs, I advise you to collect the money and eat but don’t do what they are telling you to do’’.

The governorship candidate of APC, Obong Nsima Ekere, thanked the people of Abak for coming out enmasse to support him, noting that the area was the first to endorse him for the governorship race last year.

Ekere said as the Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), he facilitated the execution of many projects in the local government area, noting that that the people of the area stand a better chance of benefiting from his administration as governor.

‘’I did eleven projects in Abak alone under NDDC. If I could do that as Managing Director of NDDC, what do you think will become of Abak when I take over as governor? I came so that our youths will be employed, so that our students will receive bursary; so that our market women will receive money to boost their businesses’’, he said.

He added: ‘’this same government of Udom Emmanuel that was complaining of no money is now having money to buy people everywhere. When he brings the money collect and eat and then tell him to go back to the village’’.

Also speaking, APC Caucus in Akwa Ibom, Atuekong Don Etiebet, stated that the massive support giving to the party was a clear indication that the endorsement of Obong Ekere that took place last year at the same venue was no fluke, adding that the governor did not win in 2015, but the position was ‘’giving to him on a platter of gold by the Supreme Court of Nigeria’’.

State Director General of APC Campaign, Senator Ita Enang, commended the PDP faithful who decamping to APC on daily over what he described as the governor poor performamce, even as he thank President Muhammadu Buhari fo awarding contract for the dualizaton of Abak-Ekparakwa-Ikot Abasi road