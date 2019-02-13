PDP bereft of Ideas – Ogboru

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA – GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Delta State, Chief Great Ogboru, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP was bereft of ideas after 20 years of fruitlessness in governance in the state.

Speaking when his Campaign visited UKwani and Ethiope East local Government Areas, PDP had no fresh idea about governance and therefore has nothing new to offer to Deltans.

Okowa bags Silverbird Man of the year award

Urging the people of the state to vote the PDP out of power in the state on March 2, he said: “They lack fresh ideas and that is why they don’t know the level of unemployment among Delta youths.

“Today the PDP government is venting their frustration on our teachers and pensioners. I believe that Deltans are very ready for the incoming government because we cannot afford to be in opposition again, we need to play national politics by voting for APC from bottom to top.

On the Suspended ASUU Strike

“I know the challenges of Deltans, therefore do not be afraid because your government is right before you and by the Grace of God and I am the next Governor of Delta State, while Muhammadu Buhari remain President”