PDP, APC promises peaceful conduct during elections

THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ethiope East local government area of Delta State, have promised to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner during the forthcoming general elections.

Leaders of the party in the area made the pledge at the palace of the Ovie of Agbon Kingdom, Isiokolo during the signing of a peace accord organised by the Agbon traditional council.

The event had in attendance Chief Frank Kokori, Chief Wilson Okpubigho, Chief Benard Edewor, the PDP House of Assembly candidate in the area, Chief Evance Ivwurie and a host of other party chieftains.

Monarch warns against politicization of culture and tradition

In his address, the Ovie of Agbon Kingdom, HRM Ukori I, stated that the exercise, which is the second since 2015, was organised by the traditional council of the kingdom to ensure a hitch free elections in the kingdom.

The monarch said: “We have key stakeholders of the various political parties in Ethiope East, hence the traditional council has deemed it necessary to bring all stakeholders of political parties to see that we do not experience untold happenings in the kingdom.”

Commending the efforts of the traditional council, Kokori, Edewor and Ivwurie, in their respective remarks, vowed to maintain peace during the elections.

Speaking on behalf of their parties, they promised to participate in the elections in a peaceful manner and play politics of love devoid of bitterness.