PDP alleges plot by APC to ‘import’ Chadians, Malians for election

…As Atiku pledges to end Igbo marginalisation

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—THE main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, was plotting to import citizens of the Republic of Chad and Mali to vote in next month’s presidential election and warned against such plot.

The party therefore called on the Minister of Interior to close all the nation’s land borders and ensure that no foreigner is illegally allowed into the country to participate in the coming voting exercise.

The national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus who made the allegation weekend, in Umuahia, at the Abia State Presidential Rally for Atiku/Obi presidential ticket, warned that Nigerians would resist any attempt to rig the February 16 Presidential election by using foreign citizens from the nation’s neighbouring countries.

Addressing the rally, Secondus urged Abia people to vote for Atiku and Obi as well as all PDP candidates for positive change and so as to save Nigerians from the current hardship they going through.

He warned INEC not to allow the ruling APC to rig the election, insisting that PDP would resist any plan to rig the election.

Also addressing the rally, the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar concurred that the said rumour of importing foreigners by the APC was real and warned against such illegality.

I’ll end marginalisation of Ndigbo —Atiku

He said he would end the marginalisation of Ndigbo by ensuring that they get whatever is due to them in both appointments and projects.

Atiku also promised to improve the SME status of Aba to create jobs for the people, especially the youths, saying he would leverage on the business opportunities in Aba to create jobs for the people, especially the youths.

In his speech, the vice presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi urged Abia people to be steadfast in their support for PDP. Obi said the coming election is about saving Nigeria, particularly, Ndigbo, and not about Atiku and himself.

He called on Abia people to vote PDP, saying that Atiku Presidency would provide infrastructure to boost Abia economy.