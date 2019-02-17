PCl, HCG partner to introduce new HR certifications in Nigeria

Phillips Consulting (PCL), an innovator in instructor led and online training outfit, has said it’s partnering Human Capital Growth (HCG) to introduce Evidence Based Specialized and Integrated Global HR certifications in Nigeria.

As part of efforts to transform HR practice in Nigeria, PCl said it is glad to announce a new partnership with the HCG, a US-based talent management giant. Using science, analytics and empathy, HCG will complement PCl’s effort to drive growth and excellence in Nigerian organisations. The partnership will provide evidence-based HR and talent management certifications to the Nigerian market.

Paul Ayim, Senior Partner in charge of Phillips Consulting People Transformation practice, said “It is time, for HR to raise the bar beyond HR operations and change the conversation to more strategic business-aligned issues that impact business performance.”

Dr. Shreya Sarkar-Barney, HCG’s founder-CEO, explained, “human resource and talent management professionals are increasingly called upon to align the workforce with the business needs and deliver measurable improvements. Our science-based courses and certifications can be readily put to use to deliver results.”