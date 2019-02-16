Ozil’s situation at Arsenal embarrassing – Keown

Mesut Ozil must decide whether he wants to be part of Arsenal’s long-term future after being left out for the 100th time in his Gunners career against BATE Borisov, according to former defender Martin Keown.

Ozil: I laugh at my critics

The former Germany international has started just one match in 2019 due to a back injury and illness, which kept him out for the weekend Premier League win over Huddersfield.

Manager Unai Emery has even left Ozil out on tactical grounds and opted not to take him to last-32 first leg in Belarus in the Europa League due to being unable to train fully amid his illness.

Ozil’s run on the peripheral caps a torrid 12 months since he signed a new £350,000-a-week contract keeping him at the Emirates Stadium until 2021. And Keown, who won 12 major honours across two spells at Arsenal, is not buying the excuses behind his continued omission.

“To miss 100 games is quite remarkable.”

“The situation is now becoming embarrassing!” Keown twitted.