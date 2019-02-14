Oyo ADP chair, 10, 000 others dump Alao-Akala for APC

Chairman of Action Democratic Party, ADP, in Oyo State, Chief Folaranmi Owolabi, today, defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC, with more than 10, 000 members of the party.

Citing alleged overbearing influence of a former Governor of the state and the governorship candidate of the ADP, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala, the defectors said they had no regrets taking the action barely 24 hours to the general election.

Owolabi vowed to mobilize other defectors to campaign vigorously for the victory of the Oyo South Senatorial District candidate of the APC, Governor Abiola Ajimobi; state governorship candidate, Chief Adebayo Adelabu and other APC members.

The State Chairman of APC, Chief Akin Oke, represented by his Deputy, Mr. Lekan Adeyemo, received the former ADP members to the APC at the party’s state secretariat, Oke-Ado, Ibadan.

Owolabi said: “Up till Wednesday, I was the Oyo State chairman of the ADP; but, by the grace of God I and more than 10,000 members have dumped the ADP and we are now fully in APC.”

“We were the foundation members of the ADP since the last two years. We nurtured the party to become a force to reckon with in Oyo State politics, which is what attracted the likes of Otunba Alao-Akala to come and join us.

“But, sadly, up till yesterday the national secretariat has never bothered about the welfare and upkeep of the state chapter of the party. No moral or financial support so far.”

Addressing the defectors, the deputy chairman of the APC said: “I am happy that you realized that you have been in a wrong place.