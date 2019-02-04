Oyetola seeks 21st century technology-driven OSBC

GOVERNOR Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has charged a panel to prepare grounds for the revitalisation of the state-owned Osun State Broadcasting Corporation, OSBC, to meet the challenges of a technologically-driven organisation.

He said this while inaugurating a seven-man Committee to revamp, and reposition the OSBC to make it to lead the pack in broadcasting as envisioned by the founders.

Oyetola urged the committee to examine the station’s content, facilities, operations, personnel and attune them to the requirements of the 21st Century broadcasting and international standard and to deliver the desired optimum performance.

The Committee, chaired by Obaniyi Akinwale, is expected to submit its report in two weeks.

Other members are: Mr Olabode Awe (Secretary), Mr Taiwo Ojewande Kayode Akinsola, Mr. J Ayo Makinde, Prince Yeye Oyedokun and Mr Edmund Obilo.

Governor Oyetola said: “The inauguration of this committee is symbolic because of its importance and impact on the agenda of this administration and the life of the State.

“The Osun State Broadcasting Corporation remains the voice of government to the people of State of Osun and vice versa. It is therefore an ally in the efforts of this administration to deliver quality service and development to the people.

“The forebears of OSBC envisioned it as a conglomerate consisting of OSBC Radio and TV, Ile Awiye, Osogbo; Orisun FM, Ile-Ife; New Dawn Television, Ibokun; and Reality Radio-Vision Service, Iwo.

“This unprecedented arrangement in the history of the nation speaks to the pride of place they placed on information and the people. We have a duty as an administration to make the vision speak loud to the virtues the State holds dear at all times.”