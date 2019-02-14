Our founding fathers did better than us, says Prof. Ango Abdullahi

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: A former Vice Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University ABU Zaria and Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum NEF, Prof. Ango Abdullahi on Thursday night assessed the President Muhammadu Buhari administration and submitted that despite budgeting in trillions, it scored zero on all fronts.

Abdullahi who represented former vice president Atiku Abubakar, spoke at a special prayer session organized by the United Christian Leaders Eagle-Eye Forum for a peaceful general elections as well as the endorsement of the presidential candidacy of former vice president Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Abuja.

“I want to concede that our founding fathers did far better than we are doing now. As a University lecturer, if I am to score a student, it is either A, B, C, D or even E. Our founding fathers like Ahmadu Bello, Tafawa Balewa, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Obafemi Awolowo and others all scored A+. Just imagine what our resources were at that time. During their days, the resources available to them were agricultural produce. These resources sustained this country during the colonial days and after they had left, up to 1974.

“Imagine a country fighting the civil war like we did. Awolowo did not borrow One Kobo to fight the civil war. You know what that means. Those days, we used to talk about millions and we would still shiver talking about it. Today, we are talking about billions and trillions but where are the services? Zero. This is why the country must rise. Why is it that after our founding fathers have gone, revenue has improved and yet there is nothing to show for it? It means that something is wrong both with our leadership and followership. The followers must be able to distinguish between good and bad”, he posited.

Earlier, Chairman of the forum, Pastor Aminchi Habu urged the PDP and Atiku to prove Nigerians wrong and ensure the delivery of democratic dividends should they get the presidency.

“People believe that the last PDP administration did not do well and that was one of the reason that gave rise to the APC and its victory in the last election. But, with what we are seeing today, it seems that the solution to the cries of Nigerians is far from being achieved and almost impossible. That is why we are begging his excellency and the PDP at large to prove to us and Nigerians at large that the support and trust we bestow on you is the right choice and we will never have a cause to regret it but that we all will look back one day to February 16, 2019 smiling, knowing that we made the right and best decision for this country”, said Pastor Habu.

The clerics also conferred awards on the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and House Speaker, Yakubu Dogara for “defending democracy and constitutionalism” in the country.