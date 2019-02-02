Otoge lands in Delta

By Felix Eshalomi

Following the inauguration of the APC gubernatorial campaign and flag off on January 19, 2019, the ‘push’ of electioneering has come to ‘shove’ in Delta State. It is no longer about ‘whether APC and Chief Great Ogboru can deliver’; it is now about the ‘quality of what Ogboru will deliver to the good people of Delta State’.

It is no longer about ‘if we get there’ or ‘if we will win, it is now about ‘when we win, how fast can we hit the ground running in good governance?’.

The whirlwind of ‘OTOGE’ rents the air all over Nigeria; a chant meaning ‘Enough is Enough’ popularised by Kwara State APC governorship candidate Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq. A taste of something new; something better; something refined – Ogboru offers all and tops it up with a taste of quality. The choice of Ogboru as the APC’s guber-candidate of Delta could be a masterstroke.

It is quite sad that Delta State being one of the oil producing states of the country stands as a joke to its counterparts in terms of administration, infrastructure and social amenities. For how long would a party (PDP) that has lost relevance in the scheme of things, continue to cling unto Delta like a parasite to suck completely what’s left of its resources, in a bid of keeping afloat? Is Delta devoid of strong men?

The answer to this I submit is No! Delta is the home of men, and very GREAT men.! And APC in recognition of this undeniable fact has given its ‘flag of honour’ to CHIEF GREAT OVEDJE OGBORU; like his name connotes, ‘Great Ogboru’ is great. Therefore in Delta State, we also say ‘Enough is Enough’ OTOGE! Because in Delta State, we also have the men.

It is even more pitiable that since the uninterrupted era of PDP in the state since 1999, the government has not deemed it fit to influence and canvass for the opening of cargo ports in Delta State. Before the government even thinks of defending itself with the lame accusation that the current administration at the centre of APC (an opposition party) as an excuse for the closed ports, let Deltans remember that just like PDP in the state level, PDP has solely and exclusively governed the centre up until 2015 when Nigerians said “ENOUGH”.

In all those years of PDP administration, why didn’t the PDP government at state level push for and influenced the re-opening of ports. Even the excuse of another government at the centre cannot be a defence because in the hands of a vibrant activist governor, a lot can happen.

Today, the sapele port stands abandoned; Warri port is going redundant; Cocoa port is becoming history; Escravos port is existing only in name. What is happening? Lagos State has existed under the PDP administration at the centre, yet its port has remained not only open, but highly functional. Why?

Their governors both past and present influence and compel the Federal Government to make those water cargo ports a going concern. Delta State has had enough of docile governors, ENOGH IS ENOGH!! Chief Great Ogboru, an activist, from the word ‘go’, a natural leader already has his foot on the ground to advocate and even lead protest if need be for Delta to be treated like its counterpart-Lagos.

The opening and functioning of these ports are our rights, but it takes only a man who knows his rights to even clamour for the propagation of such. Unfortunately, his Excellency governor Ifeanyi Okowa has proven seamlessly to be sleeping on duty, let Delta through the candidacy of Chief Great Ogboru wake him up.

Let’s teach PDP the difference between effectiveness, alertness and quality in comparison to the massive deficient, malnourished governance they have been giving Deltans. Let the warri people of Delta, Sapele, Urhobo, Ijaw, Itsekiri, Isoko, Kwales, Anioma and every Deltan roar and be heard. How can a land blessed with men known and feared by all and sundry in this country and beyond, be sidelined in resource revenue outlets? How can our ports be closed, when our sons and daughters have the highest importation of sea-cargoes entering daily into Lagos ports? Yet we Deltans have men-influencers and movers like Chief Great Ogboru. Deltans ‘Enough is Enough!’

With respect to the chant about zoning formular in Delta State; PDP devised that formular to deny Deltans quality representation and introduced the looting formula. This is because where a candidacy is primarily concerned about zoning; he goes into power only interested in personal aggrandizements. APC seeing that zoning formular shuts the door on quality men and men of merit from taking power, has opened its door wide for meritocracy. In essence, let the best man do the job; to this end, CHIEF GREAT OVEDJE OGBORU precedence speaks for him.

Untrue to the clamour of PDP in Delta State for Democracy, and rule of law; Okowa is the face of tyranny in Delta state. Let us not be in a haste to forget that his Excellency Ifeanyi Okowa sacked 568 workers of the Delta State Transport Services Limited (Delta Line) without their entitlements and sold the state Transport Company to God is Good Motors.

Sacked these workers, breadwinners just like that? without compensation or their due and legal entitlement from 2017 till date. This is even after there has been massive protest against the sack, which he initially reabsorbed only to sack them yet again. A man who listens to no one, what then is he campaigning to do for the people of Delta State? Whose interest is he going to protect?

The interest of the common man in Delta, the workers, or the interest of a select few. Not to mention that the sale of Delta State Line for a miserable ¦ 161 million naira was accepted by the governor, not minding that the Nigerian Labour Congress made a better bid of ¦ 2 billion for the same transport line. Why sell for less when a better offer is on the table? Nothing else but corruption, tyranny and dictatorship.

Okowa should tell the people of Delta State his interest in GIG Motors. As a matter of fact, Okowa sold Delta Line (Delta’s only State owned bus line) to God is Good Motors simply as a show of gratitude for the donation of Mercedes Benz Buses for his 2015 campaign. Imagine the extent PDP and its representation have plunged the resources of Delta into; taking Delta State resources and structures as a token of appreciation to whomever and for whatever they deem fit.

Our resources and structures have become nothing but ‘Kolanut’ for friends and cronies. Delta Enough is Enough!!

Together my good people of Delta State we can change the Narrative. In CHIEF GREAT OVEDJE OGBORU, let History be made in Delta State. Let’s hold government accountable for its actions and inactions. CHIEF GREAT OVEDJE OGBORU is ready to be held accountable for its promises and assurances.

Vote CHIEF GREAT OVEDJE OGBORU the man whom the cap fits.

APC; taking Delta to the NEXTLEVEL!

Barr. Felix Eshalomi, Constitutional Lawyer, Writes From Lagos.