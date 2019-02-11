Onu’s kinsmen, members of APC, others defect to PDP

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki—SUPPORTERS and members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ebonyi State, weekend defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The state chapter of PDP witnessed the defection of hundreds of supporters of the leader of APC in the state, Dr. Ogbonnya Onu at his home town, Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state.

Onu, the Minister of Science and Technology hails from the same Uburu village with Umahi. The APC members who defected were led by Chief Okorie Onu, kinsman of the Science and Technology Minister, Onu.

The event was at Uburu in Ohaozara local government council of the state on the occasion of grand finale of campaign rallies of the Divine Mandate Organisation of the PDP candidates for the 2019 general elections in Ebonyi State.

The defectors explained that they had to join Umahi, their immediate kinsman contesting for the governorship to ensure that he continues the infrastructural development of the state and their community.

They included brother to the former Minister of Health, Professor Onyebuchi Chukwu, who lost to Umahi in 2015; Chief Austin Chukwu of the Labour Party, LP; governorship aspirant of Social Democratic Party, SDP and Dr Austin Nweze.