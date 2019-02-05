Ondo APC must unite to defeat PDP- Amaechi

Mr Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transport and Direction-General of Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, has called on members of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Ondo State to unite in other to defeat the opposition party in forth coming election.

Amaechi made the call during the presidential campaign rally held on Tuesday in Akure.

According to him, the only way the party can win in the coming election and give Mr President votes in the state is to unite so that they can defeat the opposition and win in all the election.

“Don’t fight yourself, but unite together and defeat Peoples Democracy Party(PDP) in the coming election. You must unite as a team under your governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

“PDP will not do anything for you, they will only spend four years to recover what they have lost. Don’t quarrel with anybody but unite to win,” he advised

The minister, therefore, urged the people of the state to vote massively to re-elect Buhari so that they could enjoy more dividends of democracy under APC-led administration.

He assured the people of the state, particularly the people of Akure, that construction of railway would passed the town and it would create job opportunities for residents.

“Railway will come to Akure and it will create job for people and a vote for Buhari is a vote for Akure railway,” he said.