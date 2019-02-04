Omo-Agege receives PDP chairman, others to APC

The senator representing Delta Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, yesterday received a litany of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP members including a unit chairman, Ologe Oghenevwede, a PDP chieftain, Chief Abednego Agofure, and Chief Sunny Egbuyama to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The defectors were received at the Agbarho town hall during the ward to ward campaign of the lawmaker who is seeking reelection in the forthcoming general elections.

Receiving them on behalf of the leadership of the party, Omo-Agege urged them to ensure that they go out and work for the victory of all APC candidates in the area in the forthcoming elections.

He said: “With the likes of Agofure and Ologe joining us as progressives, our coast has swollen politically here in Agbarho. I expect that they will add value to APC in Agharho, Ughelli North local government area and Delta State as a whole.

“On behalf of the leadership of the party, I will like to welcome you to the progressives’ family and I want you to know that unlike other political parties, you are entitled to all rites of the party as all APC members are equal irrespective of when they joined the party.”

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director, Business Development, NEXIM Bank, and a leader of APC from the community, Hon. Stella Okotete urged the people of Agbarho to support the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari, Chief Great Ogboru, Senator Omo-Agege and other APC candidates in the area.

“The PDP claimed to have constructed roads here in Agbarho for us, but we didn’t see the roads until the coming of President Buhari who has done a lot for us.”, Okotete said, adding Agbarho people will vote support Omo-Agege at the polls.

“Seating here before you are indigenes, residents, and leaders of the 14 communities that comprises Agbarho kingdom and I want to assure you that they would be queuing behind you at the polls.”, she said.

Hon. Moses Anaughe, also an indigene of Agbarho and a House of Assembly hopeful who is in court to reclaim the APC Ughelli North Constituency II ticket described Senator Omo-Agege as a son of Agbarho kingdom noting that he has given the Urhobo nation adequate representation in the Senate and have, in turn, made the Urhobo people proud.

At Ofuoma, Agbarha-Otor and Oteri communities, Senator Omo-Agege while speaking on the benefits of a Buhari administration to the Urhobo people, said: “In such a short span, President Buhari has done a lot for us, it is only wise for us to reelect him to benefit more dividends of democracy from him as a president that has the interest of Urhobos at heart.”

Other leaders who spoke at Ofuoma, Agbarha-Otor and Oteri are; Theo Mukoro, Voke Eshasha and a host of others.