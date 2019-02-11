Omo-Agege mourns Ex-Army chief, Gen. David Ejoor

The Senator representing Delta Central and APC senatorial candidate for the forthcoming elections, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has joined a host of other prominent Nigerians in mourning the passing on of Major-General David Akpode Ejoor, rtd, whom he described as a patriot and war hero.

In his condolence message, Omo-Agege said that late Ejoor’s dedication to his country and the military were incomparable, adding that the late General inspired so many including himself, through “his lifetime of service to this nation”.

The statement reads, “Commissioned in 1953 as a Second-Lieutenant, he rose to become the first Commandant of the Nigerian Defense Academy, Administrator of old Midwest Region and Chief of Army Staff of the Nigerian Army. He also served as President General of the Urhobo Progress Union. A veteran and one of the foremost Urhobo sons. We are all grieved.

The late General is a man of history who inspired admiration for his resilience and resourcefulness during the Nigerian Civil War for which the Urhobo nation and indeed Nigeria as a whole is proud of. He will never be forgotten. Our own Officer and a Gentleman.

Today, Urhobo nation, the old Midwest Region, and indeed the entire Nation, have lost a true Nigerian Hero. As we await the obsequies, my heart and those of my compatriots in Urhoboland commiserate with the family of our own Patriarch. May His Gentle Soul Rest in the bosom of the Lord”.