Okowa’s aide assassinated

Gov mourns

By Jimitota Onoyume and Festus Ahon

AIDE to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Mr Lawrence Ngozi Akpomiemie, has been assassinated in Ekpan area of Uvwie local government area of Delta State.

He was shot dead in his car on Friday night.

At press time, there was tension in Ekpan. A top security source who volunteered comment under condition of anonymity said security will be stepped up in all flash points of the local government.

In a statement, today, Okowa condemned the killing, calling on security agencies to dig deep into the unfortunate incident with a view to apprehending those behind the action.

Okowa, in the statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Charles Aniagwu, said: “On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I mourn the death of Mr Lawrence Ngozi Ijei, who was my aide until his untimely demise. I condole with his wife and family and urge security agencies to investigate the unfortunate incidence with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“We have alerted the security agencies of some disturbing security situation in parts of the state and wonder what they are doing because these information have been available to them”.

“We urge Deltans to remain peaceful and maintain the existing peace we have built in the last three and half years.”