Ohaneze faction apologises to Buhari

*Says President ‘ll win in South East

*Nwodo expressed personal views in adopting Atiku for President

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

A factional group of Ohaneze Ndigbo led by the Secretary General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural body, Uche Okwukwu on Friday apologized to President Muhammadu Buhari for the announcement by the main body of the group endorsing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar for the 2019 elections.

The group also told the President not to lose any sleep in the South East for the February 16 presidential election, assuring that in a free, fair and credible election he (Buhari) will win majority of the votes cast in the zone. Recall that after the endorsement of the PDP’s Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar by the Chief John Nnia Nwodo-led Ohaneze Ndigbo on the day President Buhari visited Anambra and Enugu states for his campaign rally, the Secretary General opposed the endorsement and later announced that President Buhari had been adopted as the Presidential candidate of Ohaneze.

This development attracted expulsion of the Secretary General by the Nnia Nwodo leadership, but in a bid to fight back, Okwukwu also announced that the President General, Nwodo had been expelled and that a probe committee was set up to investigate him (Nwodo).

During a courtesy visit to President Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa Abuja, Okwukwu apologized to President Buhari over whatever ill-feeling the said adoption of Atiku would have caused him and assured the President that the Ohaneze and the South East were solidly behind him. In the address he read during the visit, Okwukwu said, “President Muhammadu Buhari, we are highly pleased meeting with you today. As you can see with us are different Igbo groups, and based on that we want to apologise to you, on behalf of Ndigbo for the utterances and speeches credited to Chief John Nnia Nwodo, the suspended President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“Those utterances were his personal views and opinion and do not reflect the views and opinion of Ndigbo in Nigeria, today.

“Mr President, just for your information, Ohanaeze Ndigbo have set up a 9-man panel to probe and investigate the suspended President General for his gross misconduct and violations of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Constitution 2015, and make necessary recommendations.