Ogboru drums support as Waive gets party flag

The All Progressives Congress APC, House of Representatives candidate for Ughelli North, South and Udu Federal Constituency, Rev. Francis Ejiroghene Waive, on Thursday, received the party’s flag from Chief Great Ogboru, APC governorship candidate in Delta State.



Chief Ogboru while presenting the party’s flag to Rev Waive at the at the Otu-Jeremi stadium in Ughelli South local government area during the APC campaign rally, charged all party faithfuls to vote for Waive and other party’s candidate.

A mild drama played out shortly before the presentation of the party flag to Rev Waive, one of the aspirant who lost to Waive came into the venue with his supporters, but as soon as Rev Waive was called up the receive the APC flag as the candidate of the party, the fellow and his supporters sink out of the stadium.

Speaking also, the senator representing Delta Central senatorial District at the National Assembly, Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege while urging APC members to vote for Rev Waive, noted that President Muhammadu Buhari need men of character and courage like Waive in the House of Rep.

Omo-Agege appealed to the Urhobo people to vote massively for all candidates of the All Progressive Congress, saying that, “Let show Buhari Urhobo love by coming out in our number to vote for him and all APC candidates, this is the least we could to appreciate a man that has done so much for us.

“Don’t be deceived, this is the best and the only opportunity to dislodge the PDP in Delta State, anything short of this will be a pain in the neck of the Urhobo people and Deltans at large.

Speaking shortly to journalists after receiving the party’s flag, Rev Waive thanked the party members for their continuous support, assuring his constituents effective representation in the green chamber.

Rev Waive noted that 2019 elections is not about religion or ethnicity, stressing that both the APC and PDP presidential candidates are Fulani Muslim, but President Buhari standout because of his integrity.

According to him; “the choice before Nigeria is not about religion or ethnicity, President Buhari represent integrity and is trying to establish strong foundation for our national development, but on the other hands Atiku in a policy statement has promised to sell off our national assets to his cronies, like he did when he was the Vice President, this every well-meaning Nigeria must check by voting for the APC and President Buhari.”