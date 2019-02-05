Obaseki’s Reforms: Acting EBS mgt. remits N5.7m in 6 weeks

…As govt deepens revamp of media houses

Efforts to reposition state-owned media organisations in Edo State have started yielding positive result as the interim management appointed recently by Governor Godwin Obaseki to oversee the affairs of Edo Broadcasting Service (EBS) has remitted N5.7million in six weeks.

The new EBS management led by Mr Ransley Abu- Osagie, is clearing the back-log of inherited debts and meeting with representatives of the business community in the state to communicate the state government’s new direction for the media house.

According to Abu-Osagie, the N5.7million remitted as Internally Generated Revenue to the state government, came after settling the station’s internal financial obligations.

Special Adviser to Edo State Governor, Mr Crusoe Osagie, said the news of remittances by the new management of EBS is heart-warming and shows commitment to frugal management of resources.

“I have often asked why EBS workers who earn their salaries regularly from the state government cannot compete with their peers in private broadcast stations, where salaries are not paid or irregular.

“Well that era of non-performance is over with the ongoing reforms of all government-owned media organisations. We thought it was impossible to bring EBS to a point where it can begin to remit as much as N5.7 million in six weeks.”

The governor’s aide noted that: “What the new development means is that EBS can do much more with the right people, who are transparent and clear-headed about their core functions in society and obligations to the government and other stakeholders.”

The Abu-Osagie management has cleared the compound of trees that posed threat to the station’s equipment such as the mast and transmitters amongst other efforts to reset the station on a new path.

Recall that the media house was one of the first few government establishments visited by Governor Godwin Obaseki, shortly after assuming office.

At the visit, Obaseki decried the poor state of facilities in the media house and promised to revamp the station.