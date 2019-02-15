Obaseki assures of peaceful polls in Edo

…urges voters to come out en masse, cast their ballots

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has assured voters in Edo State that measures have been put in place to ensure that voters cast their votes in a safe and secure environment on Saturday, February 16, 2019.

Obaseki who gave the assurance on Friday, maintained that adequate sensitisation has been carried out by the relevant government agencies, Civil Society Organisation (CSOs) and other stakeholders on how voters should conduct themselves on election days across the country.

“I urge all eligible voters to come out en masse and without fear, participate in the first round of elections scheduled for Saturday February 16, 2019.

“Elections are necessary to sustain the health of our growing democracy and we should seize this opportunity to raise the bar through our conduct on election days.

“As the world looks up to Nigeria come Saturday February 16, we need to demonstrate by our actions and inactions that we are committed to defending our hard-won democracy.

“As a government that places high premium on law and order, we will do all within the provisions of our laws to guarantee the security of life and property of all Edo people and residents, at all times.”