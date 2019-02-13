Nyiam sends SOS to security agencies over elections

By Chioma Gabriel

LAGOS—Retired Lt Colonel Anthony Nyiam, one of the army officers who attempted the April 22, 1990 coup and a member of the Presidential Advisory Committee, PAC, which packaged the National Conference during the Jonathan regime but later resigned has requested that the Chiefs of the Armed Forces and other national security agencies need to rise up to their duty of protecting the Nigerian people from any act that tramples on their democratic rights to elect who governs them.

He said the security agencies need to be careful not to execute Unconstitutional Presidential Executive Orders.

In an encounter with Vanguard yesterday, Col Tony Nyiam said, “the fate of the Nigerian people during the Presidential election in a few days’ time, and the weeks immediately after the election, depends squarely on the armed services Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police. Any partial support of any political party particularly the ruling party could lead to loss of innocent peoples lives. The blood of such loss of lives would definitely be on their hands.

Aare Onakakanfo instals 21 chiefs across Yoruba land

“I speak as non-partisan citizen. The evidence of this, is that I support the APC gubernatorial candidates in Lagos State – Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat, and in Delta State, Chief Great Ogboru who I’m sure will stop the looting of Deltans’ commonwealth. For the pretentious wise men who accuse Chief Ogboru for being a coup plotter, forget that the Olorogun never plotted against a democratically elected government. Lest we forget, as one of Nigeria’s youngest Billionaires, Chief Great Ogboru’s 1990 role led to the creation of Delta State.”

According to Nyiam, the responsibilities of the armed services and other national security agencies chiefs have become more than at any time in Nigeria , very crucial. “The incidences playing out in our very eyes which have necessitated this Save Our Soul (SOS) message to the services chiefs include the following: There is a cabal of unelected three-some who have been consistently taking advantage of President Muhammadu Buhari’s bodily and mental ill-health, to mis-lead the Commander-in-Chief to be mainly of service to their selfish interests and their kinsfolk.”