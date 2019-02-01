Nobody’ll be allowed to manipulate elections in Rivers —Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that nobody will be allowed to manipulate the elections of the state irrespective of the deployment of soldiers and security agencies .

He also commissioned the Okrika Island Water Reticulation Scheme, which will cover 11 kilometres of the Island community.

The governor said that Rivers people have resolved to defend their votes across the 4442 polling stations.

The governor also called on the people to overwhelmingly vote for Atiku Abubakar and other PDP candidates during the forthcoming elections.

He said the APC Federal Government has failed the people and must be voted out for the country to make progress.

Speaking during the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Campaign Rally at Okrika Local Government Area of the state, yesterday, Wike noted that the choice of the people must prevail.

He said: “Nobody can subvert the will of Rivers people during the forthcoming general election. Anybody who comes to rig in the state will face the consequences. Allow Rivers people to vote persons of their choice. Nobody can steal our votes in Rivers State.”

He said that he has used his mandate to keep his pledges to the people.

He said: “Ensure you defend your votes. Nobody can hijack materials here in Okrika.”

The governor assured Okrika people of the provision of electricity, key infrastructure and presence in government.