NOA warms against vote buying

Mr Charles Nworji, Anambra Director of the National Orientation Agency has reiterated the agency’s commitment to stop vote buying during elections.

Nworji said the agency has engaged in aggressive sensitisation aimed at eliminating vote buying and selling among politicians and electorates.

He said in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Monday that buying and selling of vote amount to selling ones rights.

Nworji said that the agency embarked on such sensitisation to ensure that the electorates vote wisely during the elections.

He urged traditional rulers, religious leaders and town union executives to also engage in the campaign to ensure that the electorates were not disenfranchised.

Nworji said that NOA is working with Civil Society groups, political parties, paramilitary agencies, women groups and other stakeholders to take the campaign against vote buying to the grassroots.

The director also said that NOA was also sensitising parents and guardians to shield their children against any form of electoral malpractice and violence, warning that anyone caught would be prosecuted.

“We are not going to sleep until the electorates gets it right,” he said.

He added that vote buying is a crime, and urged the people to report anyone engaged in the act to security agencies. (NAN)