NNPC GMD commissions Egbaoma gas plant

Says gas flare to end soon

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARRI: Group Managing Director , Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation,GMD, Dr Maikanti Baru has commissioned PNG Gas limited ‘s Egbaoma Gas Processing Plant in Ebedei, Ukwani local government area of Delta state, assuring that effort was on to end gas flare in the country.

Performing the ceremony yesterday he described the gas plant as a hallmark of the “nation’s engineering prowess and local content supply”, adding that the initiative was the beginning of an end to the last mile of gas flaring in the country.

“I also use this medium to assure Deltans and Nigerians that the journey to effective monetization of our vas gas resources for sustainable economic growth and complete end to gas flaring is underway and the future is very bright “, he said

He further enjoined gas operators with assets close to the newly commissioned plant and OB3 pipeline to collaborate to supply gas to maximize the plant’s capacity “ access and commercialize all existing flares and further develop the significant gas reserves of 1Tcf in the area .”, he said.

Earlier, Chairman, Owel-Linkso and Director in PNG Gas limited, owner and Operator of Egbaoma gas plant, Mr Charles Osezua in his address said the gas processing plant moved into the area few years ago, adding that it processes 30 million standard cubic feet of wet gas daily. “The gas plant offtakes wet gas from the Platform Petroleum/Newcross JV flow station to produce Liquified Petroleum Gas, LPG, propane , lean gas and Natural and liquids . The plant contributes to the supply of LPG and propane to the domestic market “

Continuing, he said the gas plant has produced over 35,000 metric tons of gas for the country’s domestic market since it took off