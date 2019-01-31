Nnamani has boosted Ugwuanyi’s campaign–Ngene

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU-PEOPLES Democratic Party, PDP, candidate for Enugu South urban state constituency, Mr Sam Ngene has said that the return of ex-governor Chimaroke Nnamani to the PDP has added tonic to the campaigns of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state.

Ngene also said that the leadership style of the Governor will hugely impact on the success of the party in this year’s general elections.

The new Atiku Abubakar and his old habits

Ngene made the disclosures when his friends organised fund raising for his state assembly electioneering campaign.

Ngene said: “We have a lot of chance as PDP in Enugu state. We don’t have contenders because the governor has down well. Dr Chimaroke Nnamani’s inclusion in the senatorial election in Enugu east can never be undermined. The man is a bulldozer and political heavyweight. With his blending with the governor of Enugu state, I think the PDP will thrive; it will win and win overwhelmingly”

Ngene said that if elected, he would pursue bills that would make businesses thrive in Enugu urban, even as he expressed dismay with the way taxes are imposed on some business ventures in the area.

“It is not always good to heap on the business people with too much tax. It is not good for them to run away from paying their tax and my duty is to ensure that there is synergy to enable them work with government in a convivial atmosphere that will enable them pay accordingly. We will maintain the peace and tranquility in the constituency. We will organize regular town hall meetings to know what the people want.”

Ekweremadu, group, others, drum support for Ugwuanyi’s re-election

Ngene said that one thing that would make State Houses of Assembly law makers work effectively was for government to grant them autonomy, stressing that with it; they would be able to serve as effective check on the executive and in so doing, strengthen democracy.

He called on the people of Enugu urban to vote the governor and all candidates of the party in the election, explaining that development would be fast -tracked when same party produced the executive and legislature.

He said the financial difficulty in running an election elicited the fund raising and commended his friends and supporters who contributed at the event.