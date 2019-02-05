NLC’s 12th national confab starts today

By Prince Okafor

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC 12th national delegates’ conference will begin today in Abuja.

The conference, with theme: ‘Towards a Decade of Activism for the Promotion of Labour Unity, National Re-birth and Development’ seeks to review activities of the Congress in the past four years, with respect to struggle for decent work.

It will also deliberate on critical work place issues such as employment, wages, pensions, health and safety, security and precarious jobs, gender issues and international labour activities among others would come under debate.

A statement signed by Labour Party Governorship Candidate, Kwara State, Issa Aremu, who is also a member of the Central Working Committee, CWC, and National Executive Council, NEC, reads: “The proceedings of NLC delegates’ conferences are rich materials in studying internal democracy in the unions and in larger Nigeria as a whole.

“Labour, national and global issues would definitely feature at this conference; minimum wage, pensions, decent work agenda, internal capacity development, job-creation as well as poverty eradication strategy and economy. Comrades must avoid the pitfalls of exclusion which often undermine unity and cohesion. In the years to come, all unionists must be united, stop divisive leadership tussles.”

“The ultimate assessment of NLC at 40 is how it has improved on salaries and wages of workers. NLC motto is: Labour Creates Wealth. Sadly labour” s wealth created is denied the working men and women as looted public funds by few ruling elite turned workers to working beggars amidst income poverty.