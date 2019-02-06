NIMASA recognises NLNG as caring firm

Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has received a special recognition award from the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) as a caring company, for demonstrating virtues that positively impact the lives of Nigerian citizens.

The recognition was given at the agency’s Corporate Dinner and Merit Awards recently in Lagos for its outstanding contributions to the realisation of the Agency’s mandate on safety on the waterways, especially the Bonny-Port Harcourt sea route which borders NLNG’s area of operation in Rivers State.

Recently, the company was involved in the rescue of 12 victims of a boat mishap on the Bonny Sea.

NLNG, through its subsidiary, NLNG Ship Management Limited (NSML), has been active in supporting NIMASA towards the development of the maritime sector.

NSML is currently facilitating a Seafarer Continuous Development Programme (SCDP) which presently has 36 NIMASA sponsored cadets on NSML managed vessels.

NSML’s plan is to continue to partner with NIMASA by continuously providing best in-class sea services to Nigerian cadets in line with the NLNG’s vision of helping to build a better Nigeria.

Speaking at the Award Dinner, NLNG Managing Director, Mr. Tony Attah, acknowledged NIMASA’s commitment at ensuring order and safety on the water ways. He solicited more cooperation from the agency to sustain the success of NLNG’s operations as Nigeria’s major player in the global LNG market, with significant shipping activities, managed by its subsidiary, NLNG Ship Manning Limited (NSML).