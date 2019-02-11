Nigeria’s General Elections: Points to note

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Independent Nation-al Electoral Commission, INEC, has carried out most of the tasks it set before itself ahead of the general elections and would this Saturday, go into the conduct of the actual elections.

Here are some of the things you need to know.

The 7-step Voting Procedure

The seven-step voting procedure as outlined by INEC for Saturday’s Polls are not substantially different from those used in recently conducted isolated or off-season elections.

The steps as stated by INEC are:

Step 1:

As a voter, upon arrival at the polling unit, you are expected to join the queue and present yourself to the INEC official (APO111) at the polling unit who will determine whether you are at the correct polling unit and check if the photograph on the Permanent Voter’s Card, PVC matches your face. If satisfied, he/she will direct you to the next INEC official (APO1).

Step 2:

The official (APO1) will then request for your PVC to confirm that your card is genuine as well as your details, using the smart card reader. He/she will ask you to place your finger on the card reader to confirm that the PVC belongs to you. The card reader will contain the name, photograph and finger prints of all those who registered in their polling unit.

Step 3:

You will then meet the next official (APO11) who will request for your PVC to confirm that your name and details are in the voters’ register. Your name will be ticked and your PVC returned to you. He/she will then apply indelible ink to the cuticle of your appropriate finger for that election to show that you have been accredited to vote. (If your name is not found on the register, you will not be allowed to vote).

Step 4:

The Presiding Officer, PO stamps, signs and endorses the date at the back of the Ballot Paper. The PO will roll the ballot paper inwardly with the printed side inwards and give to you. He/she will then direct you to the voting cubicle where you vote in secret.

Step 5:

You will stain your appropriate finger for the election with the ink provided then use your stained finger to mark the space or box provided on the ballot paper for your preferred candidate/party. Roll the marked ballot paper (in the manner the PO gave to you).

Step 6:

The next step will be to leave the voting cubicle and drop the ballot paper in the ballot box in full view of people at the polling unit.

Step 7:

You will then leave the polling unit or wait if you so choose in an orderly and peaceful manner to work the process up to declaration of results.

N.B. The result of each polling unit shall be pasted at the unit for everyone to see.