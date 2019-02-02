Nigerian porn star, Afrocandy, gets verified on Xvideos

By Ayo Onikoyi

US-based Nigerian actress, singer and pornographic star, Judith Mazagwu, popularly known as Afrocandy has finally been verified on foremost porn site, Xvideos, after months of being scammed by someone who uploaded her x-rated videos on the site for free.

Of course some of her x-rated videos have been streaming on the site without the knowledge of the porn star until recently when she challenged the site management on showing her videos without her expressed consent thus leading to her being verified on the site.

Speaking with Potpourri on how people have been posting her videos on porn sites without her consent, she explained how they got hold of them and how they were making money at her expense.

“Over the years people have been stealing videos from my website ‘Afrocanetwork’ and posting on porn sites. That made me shut down my VIP subscription on my site. But last year I opened an only-fans page where I post my exclusive videos that I never post any other places.

Then some members leaked the videos just two weeks ago, posting them on Xvideos and other porn sites. Because of that I decided to join Xvideos by claiming my account. Now, they have verified me and I got most of those videos removed and I posted from my own account. Though I post teasers for everyone but the full videos will be for paying members, Xvideos Red and I will do that with pornhub and others too,” she said

She also said she’s beginning to make money from her x-rated videos and plans to expand soon.

In an old interview with Potpourri the mother of two had denied being a porn star and challenged anyone to come up with any porn movie she had done, saying the controversial film she did “Destructive Instinct” was no where near being a porn film.

“I don’t do porn movies, though our people call it porn movie but it’s not, it’s just a regular movie and if you watch the whole film, you will realise that it also has a storyline,” she had said.

But that’s a thing of the past now as her credentials as a porn star are no longer in doubt but that has not stopped her from being a good mother. When asked how she reconciles her status and being a good mother, the ‘Destructive Instinct’ star was effusive in her response.

“My line of work does not stop me from being a good mother. I’m a wonderful mother who will do anything possible to provide for her kids and protect them by all means,” she said.