By Wole Mosadomi

For the 2019 polls, 2.17 million of the 2.39 registered voters are eligible to vote in Niger State.

Two weeks ago, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Professor Sam Egwu said 2.39 million eligible voters had been registered out of which only 2,167,788 had collected their PVCs. During the three days extension an additional 833 people collected their PVCs bringing the total to 2,168,621.