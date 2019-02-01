NFVCB takes training to P’ Harcourt, Nnewi

By Benjami Njoku

After opening its 2019 workshop series in Lagos, the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has taken its roadshow to the South-South and South-East zones of the country, making stops in Port Harcourt and Nnewi last week.

In Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the programme, tagged ‘Media Literacy Capacity Building On Film Classification & Empowerment For Youth’ took place from January 15 to16, 2019 at the Algate Hotel, an exercise facilitated by Hon. Boma Goodhead in the Asari Toru/Akuku Toru Federal Constituency.

Participants had a great time interacting with veteran actress and youth advocate, Hilda Dokubo, a daughter of the soil who helmed the talks on Film Classification.

Dokubo spoke with the most familiar references, language, gags and slangs of Rivers people.

“I’m going to make it as interactive as possible,” she began, as she threw a question that set the ball rolling. “When you buy a film, how many of you flip to the back jacket to see the Classification Symbol? She asked. None responded in the affirmative. “So, that’s a problem,” she declared.

Enumerating some of the categories of classification, Dokubo explained that there was the need to adhere strictly to the rules.

The actress who frowned at stereotype contents in Nollywood movies pointed out that as a way of changing the narrative, producers must desist from stories that portray the police as bribe collectors, soldier as civilian beaters, the girl-child doing the home chores while the boy-child plays football, as well as movies that portray career woman as endangering their home and marriage, while the full-time housewife is seen as the ideal women.

In Nnewi, the industrial nerve of the South East geo- political zone, it was a gathering of notable stakeholders in the creative industry from Nnewi North/South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituencies.

The event which held on Thursday, January 17, 2019, was an empowerment workshop for youths in the movie and entertainment industry from that area. They include actors, script writers, movie producers and directors, marketers, costumiers, editors and other crew members within the movie production chain. In his opening remarks, Executive Director of the National Film and Video Censors Board, Alhaji Adedayo Thomas urged participants to avail themselves of this rear opportunity to carve a niche for themselves within the creative industry.

He noted that the essence of the training was; to develop participants’ interest and understanding of classification; make participants ambassadors of film classification by letting their children know what to watch and watch not to watch; and assist in lobbying policy makers on important classification recommendations.