NCAC to create platform for cultural integration

The National Council for Arts and Culture, NCAC, says the council is set to create a platform for cultural fusion among operators across the country.

The Director-General of NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe disclosed in Abuja that the culture and tourism sector is in need of tours across the country as it will expose tourism commissioners to new ideas.

According to him, the industry needs a large level of exposure because it is not a local government product.

“You cannot sell your product without understanding the person that you are selling your product to, so in this industry, we call it farm trip.

“We are actually planning to take all the commissioners of culture and tourism across the country on an international trip; I did it before when I was in the tourism sector.

“Now we are planning to do it again.

“This will help the people you’re working with to see what you want them to achieve in order to improve the sector.

“This is not theory so it will enable them see what they need to do in the sector, so the nationwide tour and farm trip will work hand in hand,” he said.

Runsewe, who is also the cultural ambassador for Africa, added that the tourism and cultural sector has suffered a major setback hence the mission to bring it back to its glory. “You see, for a very long time, this industry has suffered a major setback without understanding what the sector can contribute to the nation’s economy and its meaning to the people.

“This will be difficult for us to send the message we want to send, so we must get the people close to the product.

“So, that’s why under my leadership, we are working toward every community owning its cultural content to showcase its strength.

“In terms of tourism, there are two fundamental aspects of tourism; to market and promote your content.

“But what are you promoting or marketing? Is it the cultural content which is what we have succeeded in developing?”

Meanwhile, Otunba Segun Runsewe has refuted claims that the permanent site of the Council located at Wuse Zone 4 in Abuja has been sold.

He said rather, a massive renovation of the site is being undertaken, adding that upon completion of the rehabilitation work currently ongoing, the cultural market will be ready for good business and open to Nigerians to take full advantage.