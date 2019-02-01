NAICOM restructures Goldlink’s management board

By Rosemary Onuoha

The National Insurance Commission, NAICOM, has appointed Mr. Edore Kenneth Egbaran as the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Goldlink Insurance Plc.

The appointment came on the heels of the completion of mission of the former management headed by Mrs. Funke Moore which successfully completed its mission of repositioning the company for capital raise.

According to a statement from the Corporate Communications Unit of the underwriting firm, Mr. Nahim Abe Ibraheem is the Chairman of the Board with Messrs. Olanrewaju Sulaimon, Adeyinka Olutungase, Farouk Lawal Yola and Mrs Tonbofa Ashimi as members of the Board.