N-Power to treble from 500,000 to 1.5 million – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has stated that the job creation and empowerment initiative of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government will treble when the government is re-elected on February 16.

Osinbajo who headlined Ondo and Ekiti State campaign rallies along President Muhammadu Buhari reiterated the commitment of the government to create jobs and create an enabling environment for entrepreneurs.

He explained that the APC government will continue to ensure that the monies of the people work for the people, insisting that even the enemies of President Buhari know that he is a man of integrity and uprightness.

He then assured the crowd that more unemployed graduates will be coopted into the N-Power scheme, tripling the figure from 500,000 to 1.5 million.

“The successful persons here are the ones who have decided to vote for a leader that fights tooth and nail against corruption and such a leader is President Muhammadu Buhari,” Prof Osinbajo said at the Ondo Presidential rally.

“I’ll be speaking on the three cardinal issues that are of paramount importance to this administration and one is, work for the youths. “The President is really interested in ensuring that our youths are gainfully employed. Our universities and polytechnics produce 1.7 million graduates annually and these graduates enter into the labour market after NYSC.”

“This was the main reason why we had to set up the N-Power scheme,” he said.

“We currently employ 500 thousand persons, but this is just the start as our target in the next level is to employ 1.5m individuals.”

“Power is the second item on our list, if electricity was available, we would all enjoy the benefits at our homes and workplaces which would only mean higher quality of work from our artisans. The issue of estimated billing comes a result of the companies that NEPA was sold to in 2005 not being able to perform up to capacity and as such we are looking to bring in new players into the fold. Companies that can transmit the power being generated to the people that need it.”

“Home Grown Feeding is another scheme that we are hoping to improve on. Currently the scheme feeds 9.2m children but at the Next Level, this figure is expected to grow up to 13million as we expand to cover all the states from the current 26 participants.

“This scheme is helping to engage our cooks and farmers on whose behalf we are entering into partnership with Brazil to provide us with equipment such as tractors and combined harvesters to spur on mechanized farming.”

“All the above can and would be achieved if we all here present vote for President Buhari, the man who was responsible for the construction of three of Nigeria’s Four refineries, over 3,500 km of pipelines.

“A man whose character profile is snow white clean when compared to his main challenger who not only publicly stated he was going to sell off the state owned NNPC but enrich his friends as well, if he came to power”.

Prof Osinbajo urged the teeming crowd to vote for the APC at all levels before he rounded off his speech with his signature tune, “Oke Oke Lan Lo oooo” (We are going higher and higher).